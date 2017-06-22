Police say North County flasher may have more victims

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man accused of exposing himself to two women last month may have other victims, police said Thursday.

The man flashed two women in separate incidents in May, Oceanside police said. In both cases, the women were jogging when they say a black man in his early 20s driving a brown Toyota pickup truck approached them and asked for directions to a local café. He then exposed himself the victims and committed lewd acts, police said.

Police arrested a suspect on May 26. Investigators believe he may have exposed himself to other women and want any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Det. Brandon Baird at 760-435-4690.