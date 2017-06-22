Man suspected in fatal shooting in front of taco shop turns self in

VISTA, Calif. — A suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old Pauma Valley man was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Omar Placencia, a 20-year-old Valley Center man, turned himself in at the Vista Detention Facility, where he was arrested and booked on a single count of murder.

Raymond Esparza was gunned down at 9:41 p.m. Friday in front of Jilberto’s, a taco shop at 17128 state Route 76 in Pauma Valley, according to sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.

“The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation.” Nelson said. “The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this homicide.”

Deputies from the Valley Center substation responded to the shooting and attempted CPR on Esparza until paramedics arrived.

“Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Nelson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321, after hours at 858-565-5200, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.