ENCINITAS, Calif. — A person was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning in Encinitas.

The incident on the tracks alongside North Vulcan Avenue near Sanford Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. was likely a suicide, sheriff’s Lt. Dave Schaller said.

Southbound Coaster service was delayed “due to a trespasser incident,” but buses were sent to transport passengers from the Encinitas to Carlsbad Poinsettia stations, according to the North County Transit District.