Border Patrol agent pleads guilty to drug smuggling

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Border Patrol agent admitted Thursday that he tried to smuggle cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico.

Noe Lopez, who was assigned to the Imperial Beach station pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of attempted distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents, Lopez told an undercover informant in November 2016 that he could smuggle narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico and agreed to pick up and transport drug-filled backpacks across the border.

He carried two backpacks that he thought contained methamphetamine and cocaine into the U.S. while on duty on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, and collected a $10,000 fee, according to prosecutors.

Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.