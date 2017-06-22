× 3 found dead in Vista home overdosed on fentanyl

VISTA, Calif. – Two women and a man found dead in a Vista home last month all died from fentanyl overdoses, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

A neighbor discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Jennifer Dawn Duffin, 33-year-old Jessica Marie Conoscenti and 28-year-old Ulises Mundo inside a duplex unit at 238 Vista Glen Way around 10:15 a.m. on May 11, according to the sheriff’s department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies and homicide detectives investigated, then turned the case over to the county Medical Examiner’s Office upon determining that the deceased had apparently died of self-administered overdoses, sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

Duffin was a Vista resident, Mundo lived in Oceanside and Conoscenti was from Austin, Texas. All three died from acute fentanyl and butyryl fentanyl intoxication, according to the Medical Examiner. Duffin also had methamphetamine in her system.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opiod that is sometimes sold on the street as heroin. It is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Its use as a recreational drug has caused thousands of overdose deaths.