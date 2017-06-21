Oklahoma couple’s ‘noodling’ gender reveal video goes viral

MANNFORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple’s very unique gender reveal video is going viral.

The art of noodling is ingrained in Oklahoma’s culture, and Shelby and Colt Moore decided to use that form of art to reveal the gender of their baby.

Video of the reveal shows Colt going under the water and grabbing a flathead catfish.

When he surfaces, the catfish has a pink tag in its mouth.

The couple’s friends and family then scream with joy.

“It’s a girl!!! Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17!” Shelby posted on Facebook along with the video.

The video has gone viral, receiving more than one million views.

The parents-to-be would not reveal to KFOR where the video was shot because no good fisherman gives up their prime spot.

Congratulations to the couple!