New photo shows man the day he went missing

SAN DIEGO — Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer’s patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.

Operators of the camera-equipped flying machines were scanning open areas around the home of 85-year-old Taiheng Sun, who disappeared last Thursday, according to the Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

A surveillance camera captured images of Sun walking to the east on Stonebridge Parkway about 8:30 that morning. He was clad in black pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt, white shoes and a blue baseball hat, and was carrying a white jacket.

Relatives of the Maple Grove Lane resident told authorities he had been depressed recently and had expressed suicidal thoughts. He does not drive or have access to other transportation, and knows no one in his neighborhood outside of his family, they said.

Sun is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 140-pound Asian with gray hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English, according to San Diego police.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Sun was asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

