× Teen fights off would-be abductor

SAN DIEGO – A man grabbed a teenage girl and tried to pull her into his truck Wednesday, but she fought him off and got away, police said.

The attempted kidnapping happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Orchid Way, a block from Hawaii Avenue.

The 18-year-old girl told police that a Latino man in his 30s or 40s tried to pull her into his red, four-door truck. She said she kicked the man and was able to get away.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.