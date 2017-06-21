Drive-by shooter leads police on high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An alleged drive-by shooter led police on a high-speed chase in Chula Vista late Tuesday.

Police say Tyler Turner shot out the window of a Honda Accord in the 1200 block of Paseo Magda around 11 p.m. Authorities aren’t sure if the gunman was targeting the car but said other vehicles on the street were also hit by gunfire.

Turner then got into a vehicle and crashed into two parked cars. He sped away and drove to a home where he switched vehicles.

Turner then led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph.

He eventually ditched the vehicle and barricaded himself inside a home near Santa Elisabeth Avenue and Wooden Valley Street. Turner reportedly knew people inside the home.

A standoff with police ensued. Turner later surrendered and was taken into custody.

Turner is facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

Nobody was injured during the incident.