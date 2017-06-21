× Dozens of suits donated to veterans at Oceanside job fair

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Dozens of suits were donated to some local veterans and military personnel Tuesday at the DAV RecruitMilitary job fair in Oceanside.

As part of the national “Suits for Soldiers” campaign, Farmers Insurance donated business attire to help ease the transition from service to civilian life for veterans.

“Tapping this pool of skilled, disciplined, and hardworking talent is the right step for any employer,” said Peter Gudmundsson, president of RecruitMilitary.

More than one million military personnel will make the transition from the military in the next three years, according to the Department of Defense, and many of these veterans may not own appropriate business attire to go to networking events, interviews or even to work.

Veterans can go to click here for additional resources to aid in the transition to the civilian workforce.