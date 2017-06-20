Doctors give update on mom attacked by shark

SAN DIEGO – Doctors are scheduled to give an update Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the Vista woman attacked by a shark near San Onofre beach on April 30, 2017.

Leeanne Ericson, 35, was swimming in the surf off the coast of Camp Pendleton about 6:30 p.m. when a shark tore off the back of her thigh. She was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where she underwent surgery and was put in a medically induced coma.

Her surgeon provided an update a week later stating that Ericson was conscious and doing remarkably well considering her injuries.

Then, in early June, her family announced that she was able to take some steps.

“Leeanne is doing extremely well she has taken about 40 steps so far and she is working on taking more, we hope she will be in rehab soon and then home after that,” Christine Leidle posted to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the victim’s medical bills. “She is staying strong, and positive she wants to thank all of you for your support and prayers. God bless you all.”

The attack — believed to have been carried out by a great white or a sevengill shark — was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades. The most recent fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach in 2008.

More than $88,000 had been donated to the victim, who is a single mother of three, via GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning.

Ericson’s employer, Pacific Marine Credit Union, has also set up an account into which its customers can transfer money. Pacific Marine patrons can also donate in person at any of its locations, or over the phone by calling 760-631-8700.