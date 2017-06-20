Tiger Woods ‘receiving professional help’ to manage medications

JUPITER, Fla. — Tiger Woods says he’s receiving “professional help” to manage medication for back pain and a sleep disorder.

The golfer’s admission comes three weeks after he was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody by police on Memorial Day, with the golfer later citing an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

The 41-year-old Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014, said in a statement Monday: “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on Tour.”

At the time of his arrest on 29 May for DUI and improper parking, the former world No. 1 was by himself in a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and records said there was no crash or damage to any property. He is set to make his first court appearance on July 5.

In an earlier statement, Woods said alcohol was not involved and did not realize the mix of medications “had affected me so strongly.”

Woods has had numerous injuries over the years. Days before his arrest, he had said in a statement that “it’s hard to express how much better I feel” since fusion surgery on his back.

The American has not played competitively since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February and has not won a tournament since 2013, while his major drought goes back to 2008.