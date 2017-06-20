Three Sisters Falls closed because of extreme heat

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Forest Service ordered an emergency closure of the popular trail to Three Sisters Falls Tuesday because of high temperature.

The federal agency tweeted that it was ordering an emergency closure following a spate of emergency evacuations on the rugged East County trail to the falls. Rangers had to deal with five medical emergencies on Tuesday. Several other hikers were rescued along the trail over the weekend.

The area is closed until Friday morning, when temperatures are expected to drop into the normal range for this time of year.