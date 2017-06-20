× Student stabbed during high school summer session

RAMONA, Calif. – A high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed by a schoolmate, authorities said.

The knife attack took place in front of Ramona High School at around 11:30 a.m., a sheriff’s spokesperson said. The students were at the school for summer session.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were not known, but the student is expected to recover, the spokesperson said.

Authorities did not say what prompted the attack and did not provide a description of the suspect.

