× Solana Beach model gets probation for burglary

SAN DIEGO — A male model who plead guilty to a burglary charge was sentenced Tuesday to felony probation, but now he faces more serious charges in Connecticut.

In April, David Byers, who lives in Solana Beach, was arrested by the FBI in North Park after a cross-country manhunt tracked him to San Diego County.

Police detectives say he’s responsible for robbing a gas station and holding up two banks in Greenwich, Connecticut. They have served him with a felony warrant and he will likely be extradited there.

Byers’ criminal record shows that he has been arrested for burglary, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.