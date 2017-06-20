× 1 person hospitalized after gunfire at biotech company

SAN DIEGO – One person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at a Rancho Bernardo biotech company, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. at Phamatech, a laboratory and diagnostic business located at 15175 Innovation Drive. The alleged shooter was being held in the lobby of the business, police said.

A victim was taken to Palomar Hospital, but their condition and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

FOX 5 has a crew heading to the business.

