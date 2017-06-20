Rep. Susan Davis questioned on healthcare at town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Representative Susan Davis held her second town hall meeting Monday since the election of President Trump.

Davis gave an update on her colleague, Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot last week at a GOP baseball practice.

“I really do believe from the reports it looks like they’re going to recover fully,” said Davis.

Scalise’s condition was upgraded to serious on Monday. Davis said the shooting rocked Capitol Hill and since then, she and fellow lawmakers have come to the realization that a bigger effort must be made in working together.

“As I went around and talked to some colleagues from the other side of the aisle, there was a real recognition that everyone had to tone it down,” said Davis.

While her colleagues were ready to tone it down, her constituents were not. At the public forum, many people raised their voices about healthcare. One man demanded to know why Davis was not supporting universal Medicare.

“Twenty four of 38 are supporting it and you are not,’ said one constituent. “It seems pretty obvious, pretty obvious, the reason why you’re against it is because of the corporate money.”

Another constituent, Ender Harris, called Davis out on Obamacare and challenged her and fellow politicians to find a better solution.

“I’m paying three times what I did before the dawn of Obamacare,” said Harris. "I see them defending Obamacare because they don’t want to lose a political argument. I don’t see them looking at the flaws, defects."

“We would be very happy to sit down and look at your situation,” replied Davis.

Harris called it a nice response, but one with little meaning.

“I think she was genuine, but it’s the kind of thing you say when you don’t have a real answer,” said Harris.