National City adopts “Compassionate Community” designation

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City decided to steer clear of the "sanctuary" and "welcoming" city designations Monday, instead choosing to become a "compassionate community."

Council members voted to support immigrants and refugees, but not provide resources or force its police department to enforce immigration laws unless those in question were involved with drugs and/or other crimes.

For two hours, the council heard statements and comments from residents and community leaders urging them to pass the resolution.

Mayor Ron Morrison, who supported the resolution, said there is only so much the city can do.

"It wouldn't be honest to say we're going to prevent these families from being torn apart, prevent ICE from coming into our neighborhoods, prevent Border Patrol from being here. We can't do that, no city in the country can do that," said Morrison.

Nobody showed up to speak against the resolution, which passed unanimously.