Man stabbed, robbed near Balboa Park bathroom

SAN DIEGO — A man was robbed at gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.

One of the two robbers approached the 43-year-old victim as he was walking to check if the park restroom in the vicinity of Upas Street and Villa Terrace was open shortly before 12:30 a.m. and told him something in Spanish, which he told the suspect he did not understand, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A second suspect walked up moments later and pointed a gun at him. The other robber then drew a knife, jabbed it toward the victim and demanded he hand over his bracelet, which was worth about $40, according to the officer.

The victim told the pair to follow him to his car and he would give them cash, but as he turned toward the parking area, the knife-wielding suspect stabbed him in the abdomen, Buttle said.

The wounded man was able to run to his car, call 911 and drive himself to a hospital. Buttle said his injury was not life-threatening.

The knife-wielding suspect was described as Hispanic, 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 5 and heavyset. The suspect with the gun was black, in his 20s and 5 feet 11 to 6 feet tall. Both were dressed in dark clothing and were last seen headed east through the park.

