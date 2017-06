FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorist was killed in a rollover crash near Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook, authorities said Tuesday.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol the victim’s vehicle flipped and landed in a driveway in the 3000 block of Reche Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately available.

33.361383 -117.198974