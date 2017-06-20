Driver accused of running down cop jailed for attempted murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A San Marcos man has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer with his car while the victim was conducting a traffic stop on an Oceanside street.

Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in connection with Monday's crash, which left 29-year Oceanside Police Department veteran Brad Hunter hospitalized.

Flores intentionally drove his Dodge Neon into Hunter and pinned him against another vehicle on Oceanside Boulevard near Foussat Road, according to a witness. Flores and a passenger fled in the Neon and abandoned it a few blocks away. Police arrested Flores near the abandoned car, but the passenger was still at large on Tuesday.

Flores was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer and hit-and-run. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter, who was conscious and alert when he was airlifted from the crash scene, was recovering from his injuries at Scripps Hospital, police said.

33.201753 -117.341015