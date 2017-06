CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Crews are working to contain a small brush fire that broke out at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out near the center of the base, at Range 409.

No structures were threatened as of 11:45 a.m., according to spokeswoman 1st Lt. Abigail Peterson.

Fallbrook residents may notice smoke, but there is no current threat, Peterson said.