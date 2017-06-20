County sets its new record-high temperature Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A heat wave that kept much of San Diego County roasting Tuesday brought about the highest temperature recorded in the county -- 124 degrees, a milestone logged in the sun-blasted desert community of Ocotillo Wells.

All-time highest temp ever in San Diego County Tuesday! The high at Ocotillo Wells was 124, surpassing 122 at Borrego Springs (2016). #cawx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 21, 2017

Other lofty local thermometer readings on the last day of spring included 120 degrees in Borrego Springs, 117 in Canebrake, and 101 in Alpine and Ramona, according to the National Weather Service.

The toasty conditions, meanwhile, pushed the mercury to 98 in El Cajon, 96 in Santee, 94 in Julian, 93 on Mount Laguna, 90 on Palomar Mountain, 87 in Rancho Bernardo, 84 in Miramar and 83 at Brown Field airport, the weather service reported.

Communities along the coast experienced markedly milder high temperatures -- ranging from 76 degrees at Lindbergh Field to 65 in Del Mar -- under a stubborn marine layer.

Though the swelter is expected to gradually diminish across the region, an excessive-heat warning for area deserts will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities advised the public to reschedule strenuous activities over the period to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in mere minutes, even with a window left partially open.