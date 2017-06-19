× Southwestern College locked down after report of armed teen on campus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Southwestern College students and staff were ordered to shelter in place Monday afternoon after an armed teen was reported on campus.

The armed teen is believed to be a Bonita Vista High School student who walked onto the college campus, according to a school spokesperson.

College police are working with the Chula Vista Police Department to locate the student.

“If anyone sees a tall black or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, jeans with Dodgers jacket, contact Campus Police 216-6691 or 911,” an alert from the school stated.

Check back for details on this developing story.