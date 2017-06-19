Motorcyclist injured in head-on collision

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was severely injured in a head-on collision in the San Pasqual area, police said Monday.

The 45-year-old rider allowed his eastbound 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle to drift into oncoming traffic in the 14300 block of Highland Valley Road and it crashed into a 2016 Toyota Highlander SUV shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The rider was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. The 47-year-old man behind the wheel of the SUV was not hurt.