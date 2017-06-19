× Motorcycle cop airlifted at crash in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif – A motorcycle patrolman was airlifted to a hospital after being injured in a crash Monday morning.

The collision happened on Oceanside Boulevard at Foussat Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The injured officer is a member of the Oceanside Police Department. He was conscious when he was loaded into the air ambulance, but there was no information about his injuries.

The civilian driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

FOX 5 has a news crew on the way to the accident scene. This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.