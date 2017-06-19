× Elderly driver slams into restaurant while parking

SAN DIEGO – A pickup jumped the curb and smashed into a Mission Valley restaurant Monday afternoon, showering a diner with shattered window glass.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the Ra-ka-de-ka Fresh Thai Kitchen at 10450 Friars Road.

David Lee was eating a late lunch at a window table when he hear a crash and felt glass shower down on his table. He said that an elderly couple was pulling into the handicapped parking place in front of the restaurant when the driver apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.