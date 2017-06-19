× Driver killed when SUV crashes into canyon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A driver was killed Monday in a rollover crash on a freeway offramp in the University City area.

A white SUV rolled off the transition ramp from eastbound state Route 52 to Genesee Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. and ended up in a rocky canyon area about 30 feet away in Marion Bear Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The offramp was shut down following the crash and a traffic was issued, authorities said. Rescue crews were on the scene preparing to recover the body and hoist the SUV from the canyon.