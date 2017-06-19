× Driver dies after crashing upside down into drainage ditch

SAN DIEGO — A motorist was killed Monday when a car careened off the end of a freeway off-ramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.

The single-vehicle wreck at the bottom of the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Roselle Street occurred shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Honda coupe was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The wreck forced a several-hour closure of the off-ramp and prompted a freeway congestion alert for the area.