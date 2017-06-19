× Del Mar votes to ban puppy mills

DEL MAR, Calif. – The Del Mar City Council voted Monday night to ban puppy mills in their city.

A tentative ordinance was set and the City Council voted unanimously to have staff draft a permanent ordinance that will ban the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits unless sourced through shelters or 501-C3 animal rescues.

Del Mar does not have any puppy mill pet stores but this will ensure it stays that way.

These operations raise large numbers of animals, often in deplorable conditions, for sale to retail pet stores and the mills are only minimally regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Similar ordinances have already been passed by many other jurisdictions including the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Oceanside, and San Diego.

On Tuesday, the California Assembly approved a statewide bill that would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits from puppy mills with a 55 to 11 vote and it is now moving forward to the California Senate.

If the senate approves the bill and it makes it to the governor’s desk, California would be the first in the nation to pass such a bill.