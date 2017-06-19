× Coronado Bridge closed after driver crashes mid-span, jumps

SAN DIEGO – The Coronado Bridge was closed for about 20 minutes late Sunday night after a driver crashed mid-span and jumped off the bridge.

Witnesses reported that a white, two-door convertible was heading west on the bridge when it crashed into the center divider, causing it to buckle about 5 feet into eastbound lanes. The driver then got out of the car and jumped off the bridge.

Traffic quickly backed up behind the crash. When California Highway Patrol units reached the crash scene, they shut down all westbound lanes of the bridge and closed the lane that was partially blocked by the center divider. All lanes were reopened at about 12:20 a.m. after the wreck had been removed.

The Harbor police recovered the body of the driver in San Diego Bay. The driver’s identity was not immediately released.