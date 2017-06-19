× Actor Miles Teller arrested in PB for public drunkenness

SAN DIEGO — Actor Miles Teller was arrested for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in public while out with friends in Pacific Beach, police reported Monday.

Officers encountered Teller, 30, among a group of men in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and noticed that he appeared intoxicated, according to San Diego police. The actor was slurring his words and swaying as he stood on the roadside, and at one point lost his balance and nearly fell into the street, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The patrol personnel took him into custody and transported him to the city’s detox center on India Street in the Midtown district. There, Teller allegedly refused to cooperate with the staff of the facility, prompting them to refuse to admit him.

“(Teller) was taken to the drunk tank for being drunk in public and was released about four hours later,” Hernandez told FOX 5. He was booked on a charge of public drunkeness, but it will be up to the city attorney to decide if charges will be filed against the actor, Hernandez said.

Teller disputed the police version of events onTwitter, claiming that he had not been arrested. He said he was “detained” but released for lack of evidence of a crime.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Teller, a Pennsylvania native, has appeared in about a dozen films since 2004, including “Rabbit Hole” (2010), “Footloose” (2011), “Whiplash” (2014) and “Fantastic Four” (2015).