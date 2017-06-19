× 3 arrested after breaking into home during fumigation, cops say

SAN DIEGO – Three suspected burglars were arrested late Sunday after allegedly breaking into a home under fumigation in Clairemont.

The homeowner has a surveillance system and called police around 11:45 p.m. after seeing people inside the house.

The suspects were arrested at the home in the 4900 block of Genesee Avenue, but were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Around 2 a.m., three officers wearing breathing apparatuses went into the home to make sure nobody else was inside.

Police say one other suspect may still be large.