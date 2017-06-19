2 men rescued after falling 75 feet off cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Two people were rescued early Monday after falling about 75 feet from a cliff at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.

The men fell around 2:30 a.m. near a posted sign that states, “DANGER, Unstable Cliffs.”

One of the men landed on the beach and was unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

Rescue crews repelled another man back up the cliff. He was not badly injured.

Fire crews said darkness made rescuing the two men very challenging.