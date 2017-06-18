× Woman rescued after her SUV rolls down ravine

SAN DIEGO – A woman was rescued from her SUV and taken to a hospital Sunday after she plunged down an embankment on Interstate 805, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate between Mesa College Drive and Murray Ridge Road, approaching the Interstate 8 connector, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Our crews working a vehicle rescue southbound 805 near Murray Ridge. One car over the side. CHP also at scene. pic.twitter.com/bsaTdjbkfH — SDFD (@SDFD) June 18, 2017

The fire department tweeted a photo of crews rescuing the woman from the SUV, which came to rest on its side about 40 feet down the embankment. The photo shows two firefighters carrying a stretcher down the steep ravine as another group works near the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the fire department said.