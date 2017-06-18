Woman drowns in third river death this year at Sequoia National Park

KYBURZ, Calif. – The death of a 26-year-old woman marks the third drowning in Sequoia National Park this year, officials said Sunday.

The woman fell into a Silliman Creek near the Twins Lakes Trail Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported. The National Park Service reported that she was swept downstream.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity.

The region has endured record high temperatures and snow in the mountain areas is melting a rapid pace, according to park services. The two factors are contributing to cold, swift and dangerous river conditions.

According to LA Times, a 21-year-old woman from Tulare, Calif. fell into the Kaweah River and was swept away on April 21. About a week later, another woman drowned when she fell in the Tule River.

