New Imperial Beach shopping center vandalized

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Authorities are looking for the vandals who damaged two businesses at a nearly-opened shopping area in Imperial Beach.

At least two businesses at the new Breakwater Town Center were vandalized late Friday night, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A Jersey Mike's Subs and Starbucks both add damages.

Windows were smashed at the sub shop, while a drive-thru menu touch screen was shattered outside the coffee shop, said Barbara Magallanes, an Imperial Beach resident.

“It’s really too bad. It’s too bad that people have to vandalize and destroy nice places,” Magallanes said.

“They just need to respect these people. The business owners spend a lot of money to build it. They need to take care of it,” Magallanes' husband Victor said.

The Magallanes told FOX 5 they have been waiting quite some time for the shopping center to finally open.

“It’s really exciting to see the new growth and how they’re really developing Imperial Beach. It's really bringing in a nice beach community,” Magallanes said.

Residents said they are keeping a closer eye on things and are hoping surveillance video caught the vandals in the act.

“I don’t understand it, and just hope it stops,” Magallanes said.