Machete-wielding homeowner fends off 5 would-be robbers

SARASOTA COUNTY, Florida — A Florida homeowner was seen in a video jumping into action and using a machete to fend off five would-be robbers at his property, authorities said.

The suspects were armed with a shotgun when they broke into the man’s home in Sarasota on Friday morning, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department said.

Surveillance video shows the homeowner grabbing the machete and fighting back. He managed to disarm one suspect, while the other four took off. The homeowner held the suspect until deputies arrived.

Officers later tracked down and arrested the other attackers, and all five are facing robbery and other charges, according to FOX 6.