London vehicle hits pedestrians, police say 'number of casualties'

LONDON – A vehicle hit pedestrians in London and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to authorities.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. “There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed,” police said.

London Ambulance tweeted: “We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.”

Transport for London tweeted that Seven Sisters Road was closed northbound at Hornsey Road and southbound at Rock Street.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.