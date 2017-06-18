Dog rescued off Cowles Mountain after overheating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Sunday’s extreme heat lead to a dog being rescued from Cowles Mountain.

An overheated golden retriever had to be rescued by park rangers Sunday afternoon after being on the mountain with its owner since 9 a.m.

A heat advisory will be in effect until Wednesday and officials say it’s important the public is prepared, especially when outdoors.

“I only went up with 2/3 of a bottle, definitely my mistake. It was it was rough,” said Nina Adamowicz, a hiker at Cowles Mountain.

Even hikers at Cowles Mountain, which is a prominent mountain located in the San Carlos neighborhood, with plenty of liquids said the blazing heat was a challenge.

Saturday alone Cal Fire reported rescuing eight hikers at the popular waterfall trail Three Sisters Falls. Two were taken to the hospital by helicopter, one by ambulance and five received medical attention at the scene and were released.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported similar calls.

“With the increased hot weather, we got several calls of heat related injuries, people going out and getting heat exhaustion or overheated,” said SDFRD Chief Steve Wright. "Our message is for people to be prepared."

Firefighters suggested that people drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing, think about how far they're going and leave animals at home.

“Every dog up there was panting like crazy. There was a dog that came up about a one-fourth of a mile up there that was panting and people were carrying their dogs all the way up,” said John Allen at Cowles Mountain.

Rescue crews said dogs, elderly and children are most at risk for heat exhaustion especially during peak hours of the day.

“Try to go at early sunrise or a little bit before sunset,” Allen said.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, feeling nauseated weak and dizzy. As for pets, experts say, watch them, pack water and if they are panting heavily or slowing down it’s time to turn back.