Beyonce and Jay Z welcome twins

LOS ANGELES – Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

There was no immediate word on the gender of the babies or their names.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.

Father, fans tweet support

Well wishers have been flooding social media since Saturday night.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, tweeted, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” with a photo of balloons that said, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

Fans said they want to see pictures and know the babies’ gender.

“#Beyonce, sweetie. I know you’re in recovery, but where are the pics? We’ve been pregnant with you for too long, honey,” wrote HOVA @visualmamli.

“At long last, the royal babies have been born!” tweeted Lisa Bee @lisabenjamin.

“#Beyonce has reportedly given birth to the twins, which means her next Instagram photo will be the greatest photo of all time,” tweeted Michelle da Silva @michdas.

Pregnancy pics

A photo of Beyoncé accompanying her February announcement, in which she was surrounded by flowers and draped in sheer material, spurred both excitement and parody. It also broke records for the most-liked photo on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé adjusted her performance schedule after sharing her pregnancy news. While she performed at the Grammys to rave reviews, she postponed plans to headline the Coachella Music Festival until 2018.

The pop star shared frequent updates on her pregnancy in recent months.

Beyoncé has not posted on social media in about two weeks, fueling recent speculation that the birth of her twins was imminent.