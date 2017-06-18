2 of 7 Navy sailors found dead on USS Fitzgerald were from San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Two of the seven sailors who were found dead aboard the US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald were from San Diego County, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed Sunday.

The deceased were identified:

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The cause of the crash between the destroyer and a cargo ship from the is still under investigation.