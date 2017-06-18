× 2 drivers arrested, 17 cited during sobriety checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Sunday.

Also, 11 vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint on the 600 block of E Street, which began at 7 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 1 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department reported.

Officers also issued 17 citations to motorists driving unlicensed or with a suspended license.