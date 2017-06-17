Police search for missing Point Loma woman

SAN DIEGO — For the second time in three days, the San Diego Police Department Saturday issued a bulletin for a missing person, this time for a woman who went missing from her Point Loma home.

Jackie Peterman, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday at her home at 3423 Ingelow St., according to police.

Peterman has shown signs of early dementia, but she knows her name and has no previous incidents of wandering away from home, the bulletin said.

She was described as white, 4-feet-11, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair.

Meanwhile, police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Mira Mesa man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Taiheng Sun was at home on Maple Grove Lane near Sycamore Trail Road when his family left for the day, but he was gone by the time they returned around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Sun’s relatives told police he had been depressed recently, for which he takes medication, and had expressed suicidal thoughts.

He is known to take short walks around the neighborhood, but has never gone missing before, and does not drive or have access to other transportation, police said. He also doesn’t know anyone in the area besides his family.

Sun is Asian, 5-feet-6 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English.

Anyone with information on Sun’s or Peterman’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.