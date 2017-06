Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- This Father's Day, families can head to the sand for the OMBAC Junior Over-The-Line Tournament.

Taking place at Fiesta Island, the three-player softball-type game played on sand is open for boys and girls from ages five to 20 years old. No previous experience is required and tournament directors will help individuals find teams if needed.

Participants can show up Sunday and sign up at 7:30 a.m., with tournament play starting at 8:30 a.m.