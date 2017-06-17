× Man found dead in Clairemont home identified

SAN DIEGO — Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.

He was 47-year-old William Barton of San Diego, according to investigators.

Someone called 911 at 2:30 p.m. Friday to request that officers conduct a welfare check at 5166 Gaylord Dr., according to San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin.

“Upon arrival, the first officers entered the home accompanied by paramedics,” Griffin said.

“Once inside, they found the victim suffering from major trauma. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene as the result of those wounds.”

Homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate Barton’s death, but the cause has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information was urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.