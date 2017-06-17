Man fatally shot in front of taco shop

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Valley Center Substation responded at 9:41 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at Jilberto’s Taco Shop, 17128 State Route 76, according to sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.

Deputies attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

“Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Nelson said.

A suspect description was not available.