Charging hoverboard sparks fire in Coronado home

CORONADO, Calif. — Authorities say a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at a house in Coronado was sparked by a hoverboard that was being charged.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a fire was reported in the 500 block of C Avenue.

The hoverboard was being charged in a bedroom near the front of the home when it started the fire, according to Coronado Fire Department Battalion Chief Perry Peake.

The blaze was limited to the bedroom but caused smoke damage throughout the house.

“I’ve seen several reports of hoverboard fires and I’ve responded to a couple of them, so apparently there’s something that needs to be done on a recall,” Peake said.

The residents could be displaced for a short time due to the smoke damage.

The fire caused about $22,500 in damage to the home.

There were no injuries.