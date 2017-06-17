Bodies of missing sailors found in flooded compartments of damaged destroyer

Damage is seen on the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald off the Shimoda coast, after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship, on June 17, 2017.
Seven US sailors were missing and a skipper injured after their Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan early on June 17, with the badly damaged US vessel partially flooded. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The US Navy said Saturday that “a number” of missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.
After the guided-missile destroyer collided with a container ship on Friday, the Navy said seven sailors were missing. “The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time.
The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made,” the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in Saturday’s statement.