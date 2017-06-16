× Speeding driver crashes through Santee dead-end road, cops say

SANTEE, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was injured when she drove her car through a Santee dead-end road early Friday, became airborne and landed in a riverbed.

The speeding driver crashed her Toyota sedan at the intersection of Mission Gorge Rd. and CA-125 around 2:45 a.m.

The 28-year-old driver had major injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. There were no other passengers in the car.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.